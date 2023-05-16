Bristol promises electrifying atmosphere

Ceon Bristol, head of Briso Promotions, promoters of this Sunday night’s Pro/Am boxing card at the National Gymnasium said yesterday that the atmosphere for the fights will be electrifying.

“The atmosphere is going to be electric and all systems are in place for an electrifying and thrilling night of action,” he told Stabroek Sports.

According to Bristol in a release to this newspaper, the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am Card is considered by many pundits as the biggest fight card in more than a decade and is expected to exceed the atmosphere and quality of the Patrick Forde Memorial Championships, which is the yardstick for a local boxing event.