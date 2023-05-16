Griffith wants players to be best versions of themselves

SYLHET, Bangladesh, CMC – West Indies A head coach, Rayon Griffith, says one of his main roles on the three-match “Test” tour of Bangladesh is to foster an environment where players can further develop their talent.

The Guyanese, the assistant coach on the recent Test tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa, said communication would be critical to this process, in consultation with captain Joshua Da Silva.

“I’m impressed with the talent that we have in the team. As management, we’re creating an environment for the [players] to be the best version of themselves,” Griffith said ahead of the opening four-day “Test” which bowls off here at 10 am today (midnight Monday, Eastern Caribbean time).

“On top of that, [Joshua Da Silva] who is captain of the side, he plays with the Test side and I’ve worked with him so the relationship is already there, which is good.

“Both of us are trying to send the right messages to the player or have the right message, and we can be consistent, so we can allow the players to express themselves, instead of not allowing them to have that clarity.

“We want to be as clear as possible and to make sure – as I said – to let them be themselves and play the cricket as [freely as possible].”

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has already come under scrutiny with a layer of grass catching the attention of the visitors. And while the travelling squad includes the fast-bowling quartet of Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Anderson Phillip and Raymon Reifer, Griffith warned against getting too carried away.

“The conditions are something we expected before we came,” Griffith pointed out.

“There’s a touch of green on the pitch but underneath seems to be dry so we don’t want to be carried away with the grass on top of the surface.

“We believe we have to go into this first game with a balanced bowling attack of spin and pace.”

Griffith’s tour coaching staff for the May 16 to June 2 tour comprises former West Indies batsman Stuart Williams and first class seamer Andrew Richardson.