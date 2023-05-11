Griffith confirmed WI A-team head coach for Bangladesh tour

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave confirmed on Tuesday that Guyanese coach, Rayon Griffith, will be the head coach of West Indies for their A-team tour of Bangladesh. Grave made this declaration while appearing as a guest on the Mason and Guest radio programme. The CEO said, “He has been working with us and amongst our elite seniors team for several years now and he is going to take the development opportunity to go and lead the A team tour of Bangladesh who will be supported by a usual group of assistance and medical team.”

Griffith, 44, has served as Head Coach and manager of the Guyana senior team and as Head Coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League. The former seamer, who played 22 First-Class and 22 List A matches, has served as Assistant Coach of the West Indies senior men’s side since 2019.