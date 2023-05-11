Female pugilists to take centre stage on the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card

Female fighters are set to take centre stage on the amateur segment of the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card set for May 21 at the National Gymnasium.

According to a press release, Jamaica’s Britney McFarlane will match gloves with Alesha Jackman. This announcement comes on the heels of the disclosure that Alesha’s sister, Abiola will take on Trinidad’s Lee Ann Boodram.

The sisters are the first-ever female Guyanese pugilists to attain world rankings from the International Boxing Association (IBA), after their participation at the Women’s World Championships in New Delhi, India. Abiola is now ranked 27th in the world in the Elite Women’s 81 and over Kg or heavyweight division while Alesha is seeded 58th in the Elite women’s 60-63 Kg or junior welterweight division.