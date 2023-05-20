Return of the Scorpio card pushed back to June 3

The ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am boxing card suffered a knockdown but will continue to fight on.

This is according to organisers who told the media yesterday that the event which was scheduled to be held tomorrow at the National Gymnasium has been postponed to June 3.

During a press briefing at the 704 Sports Bar, it was announced that the card has been pushed back two weeks at the same venue owing to the fact that the Colombian fighters, Ronald Ramos and Luis Carillo who are scheduled to feature on the card, did not had sufficient documentation to travel to Guyana.