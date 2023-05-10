Marques says he will do his talking in the ring

Dexter `DeKid’ Marques was not kidding yesterday.

At a press conference hosted by Briso Promotions at the 704 Sports Bar, Albert and Lamaha Streets, ahead of the upcoming May 21st ProAm fight card at the National Gymnasium, Marques was all business.

“Everybody know Dexter Marques. I don’t like to do too much talking. I leave everything to the ring,” he said shortly after he signed his contract.

Marques, who has fought 20 times and has a record of 17 wins and three losses, will fight Colombian boxer Luis Carillo in the co-feature in a bantamweight clash.