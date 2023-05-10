Sports

Petra Organisation conducts ball distribution exercises

Troy Mendonca (sitting 1st from right), Co-Director of the Petra Organization, Gomatie Gangadin (2nd from right), Public Relations Manager of Guyana Shore Base, Ryan Hoppie (3rd from right), ExxonMobil Community Relations Advisor, and Kurt Brathwaite of the Allied Arts Department of the Ministry of Education pose with representatives of the competing schools following the end of the ball distribution exercise yesterday.
The Petra Organization, the coordinators of the ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 Football Championships, conducted a team briefing and ball distribution exercise yesterday for the competing teams at the National Library ahead of the event’s kickoff on Saturday at the National Insurance Scheme ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Each school in attendance received two balls to aid in their preparation for the tournament. Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organization, said that the organization has worked assiduously to ensure that the event commences on Saturday, noting that all systems are in place following the completion of the final goalposts.

