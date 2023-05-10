Petra Organisation conducts ball distribution exercises

The Petra Organization, the coordinators of the ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 Football Championships, conducted a team briefing and ball distribution exercise yesterday for the competing teams at the National Library ahead of the event’s kickoff on Saturday at the National Insurance Scheme ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Each school in attendance received two balls to aid in their preparation for the tournament. Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organization, said that the organization has worked assiduously to ensure that the event commences on Saturday, noting that all systems are in place following the completion of the final goalposts.