The West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships fired off at the Crabbs Rifle and Pistol ranges in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday but up to press time scores were unavailable for the first day of the Individual competition.

Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite is the defending individual champion following his success in Jamaica last year.

The championships are attracting marksmen from Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and host nation Antigua and Barbuda.