Squash association gets financial support from GOA for Pan Am Qualifiers

Guyana squash teams participation in the Qualifiers for the Pan American Championships in Cartagena, Colombia next month received a timely financial boost from the Guyana Olympic Association.

Guyana will join other top teams in the Pan Am region including the United States of America, Canada, Colombia, Mexico and Peru at the championships scheduled for June 4-10 in the South American country.

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association supported the GSA whose teams will be looking to qualify for the Pan Am Games to be held later this year in Santiago, Chile.