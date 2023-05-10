Grace Kennedy’s Western Union sponsors `Salute to Mothers’ domino competition

Grace Kennedy Money Services under its Western Union brand has thrown its support behind the Strikers Sports Club’s second annual ‘Salute to Mothers’ domino competition which is scheduled to end tomorrow at the Strikers Sports Club’s Meadowbrook location.

This is according to a press release from the club.

Chief Accountant of Grace Kennedy Money Services, Jermaine Samaroo, recently presented the second-place prize of $70,000 and trophy on behalf of the company to tournament coordinator Roderick Harry.