1966 LAW win Strikers Sports Club All Female Domino Summer Special

1996 LAW ran out winners last Thursday when the curtain came down on the Strikers Sports Club’s 15th annual All Female Dominoes tourney at its clubhouse.

The competition, which commenced on August 26th with a fun day, ended with 1966 LAW being crowned champions in a blaze of glory.

This initiative was birthed four years ago by the ‘Three the Hard Way’ organization which cited the inequality women endure when competing against their male counterparts in dominoes. After three rounds of fierce competition, 1966 LAW emerged victors with a runaway 90 games while C-Point and Girls were deadlocked on 69 games apiece.

In the tie break, C-Point ended second by amassing more sixes than the Girls.

The winners were the recipients of $250,000, one trophy and nine medals sponsored by ENet, Patterson Associates and Raphael’s Trading Enterprise, while the first runners-up copped $125,000, one trophy and nine medals exclusively sponsored by Grace Kennedy. The second runners-up were awarded $75,000, one trophy and nine medals compliments of VSH United (Guyana) Inc. The fourth place went to Big Girls who received $40,000 compliments of HJ94.1 and one trophy compliments of Luminous Consultancy & Electrical Services and Austin’s Imports and Auto Sales.

The MVP was Rhona Rohoman of 1966 LAW with the maximum 18 games. She was the recipient of one complete stove with fittings compliments of MASSY, one fully activated phone compliments of Enet and one hamper, compliments of Ansa McAL.

Hampers were also awarded to the MVP of the last four teams in the tournament namely June Watts of C-Point with 16 games, Barbara Lee of Girls with15 games and Yonette Marks of Big Girls with 17 games. Lovern Spencer, of Big Boss Girls, was the recipient of one fully activated phone, compliments of Enet for sharing the first love of the competition. Organiser Roderick Harry in his closing remarks extended his heartfelt appreciation and support to all participants, sponsors, well wishers and all those who contributed otherwise in making the event the resounding success it was. He noted that success comes with the input from sponsors who saw the need to give their support as the organizers aim to place women on top of sport beginning with dominoes. As promised from last year’s event, the prizes increased and that was due to more sponsors heeding the call.

Heartfelt appreciation was also given to Star Rentals, Triple M Investments, Ryan Rambalak, Big Boss Transportation Services, Dynasty Sports Club, Next Level Sports Club who made this event a resounding success. The next event is its annual All Female Domino Christmas Bonanza.