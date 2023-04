Cevons donates first prize for `Salute to Mothers’ dominoes tournament

Cevons Waste Management has thrown its financial support behind the ‘Salute to Mothers’ dominoes competition by donating the first prize package of $150,000 and a trophy.

This was disclosed by an official release from the tournament organizers ‘Three the Hard Way’.

The event, which was launched on April 6th is scheduled to conclude May 11th at the Strikers Sports Club, Meadowbrook Gardens.