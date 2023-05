C-Point emerged victorious in the Strikers Sports Club ‘Tribute to Mothers’ Domino Championship which concluded Thursday evening at the entity’s recreational facility in Meadowbrook.

This was confirmed via an official release from the tournament coordinator.

Heading into the final round on 28 points, C-Point unit, which trailed Cody Girls and Big Girls who sat on 29 points respectively, emerged victorious as they ended on 33 points to clinch the title.