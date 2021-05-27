Cody’s Girls triumph in battle between mothers and prospective mothers `Three the Hard Way’ salute mother’s dominoes tournament…

In what was a fiercely competitive two-round aggregate battle between mothers and prospective mothers, dubbed `Three the Hard Way’ salute Mother’s dominoes tournament last Thursday at the Strikers Sports Club, Cody’s Girls came out victorious.

Six all female teams, Cody’s Girls, Big Girls, In Time, All Season Angels, Turning Point and Big Boss Girls participated in the tournament with the aim being honouring mothers through sport.

The organisers, after much thinking, deliberating and consideration, came to the conclusion that a dominoes tournament would best suit their objectives.