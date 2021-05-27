Golden Jaguars to depart on Saturday for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Golden Jaguars, the Guyana senior men’s football team, will depart local shores Saturday for the island of St Kitts and Nevis to resume their first round group campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

This was disclosed by a source close to the management team who spoke on the condition of anonymity. According to the source, the team will depart for St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday with members of the local playing contingent and coaching staff.

The source informed, “The local contingent of the team will depart Guyana on Saturday for St. Kitts and Nevis. It was confirmed by the team manager and was told to the players at the training ground on Monday. “They said 12 local players will travel to St. Kitts and Nevis as well as members of the management and coaching team. It was not relayed as to when the foreign players will arrive, but they will meet the team over in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Guyana is scheduled to resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on June 4 against the host nation. They will now host their final match in the pool against the Puerto Ricans in the same country four days later. The match was initially slated for local shores.

The match was officially moved to the Leeward Island nation following discussions with officials from the scheduled host nation and intended opponent Puerto Rico. The change of venue has been approved by the regional confederation Concacaf as well as the world governing body FIFA. The Golden Jaguars ended the first round of the qualifiers with a record of one win and a defeat, following an opening 3-0 loss to Caribbean heavyweight Trinidad and Tobago on March 25, and a 4-0 victory against lowly The Bahamas. Both matches were held in the Dominican Republic. Presently, the Guyanese sit in third place with three points, trailing St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago, who possess six and four points respectively. Only the group winner will progress to the second stage of the qualifiers.