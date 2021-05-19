Golden Jaguars, Puerto Rico World Cup Qualifier confirmed for St Kitts/Nevis

The Golden Jaguars’ final group stage match in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Puerto Rico, which was scheduled to be staged on local shores, will now be held on the island of St Kitts and Nevis.

This was confirmed yesterday by Guyana Football Federation (GFF) General Secretary Ian Alves during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.

According to Alves, the match has officially been moved to St Kitts/Nevis following discussions with officials.

He added that the change of venue has been approved by the regional confederation Concacaf as well as the world governing body FIFA.

Alves explained, “The game against Puerto Rico will be played in St. Kitts and Nevis. We spoke with St. Kitts and Puerto Rico officials requested that the game be played there. Of course FIFA and Concacaf would have had to approve this decision and they have approved the venue change so the game will be played in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Guyana is scheduled to resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on June 4 when they travel to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Asked about the local contingent’s intended date of departure for St. Kitts and Nevis, Alves said, “In terms of the team departing, I can’t give that detail at the moment. That should be asked of the team manager.”

However, a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, had initially disclosed that the local contingent and management team is set to depart Guyana on either the 26th or 28th of May.

“The local core of the final roster as well as the management team is expected to leave Guyana either on the 26th or 28th. The assistant coach told the present training group of players at the practice sessions held at the GFF National Center in Providence during the previous week,” the source said.

The Golden Jaguars ended the first round of the qualifiers with a record of one win and a defeat, following an opening 3-0 loss to Caribbean heavyweight Trinidad and Tobago on March 25, and a 4-0 victory against lowly The Bahamas. Both matches were held in the Dominican Republic.

Presently, the Guyanese are in third place on three points, trailing St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago who possess six and four points respectively. Only the group winner will progress to the second stage of the qualifiers.