Police Falcons triumph in Trophy Stall 7s

The Police Falcons was the last team standing yesterday when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) staged the Trophy Stall 7s tournament at the National Park.

The Falcons flew over the GDF A, GDF B and pre tournament favourite, Panthers to lift the championship trophy, led by by a Most Valuable Player (MVP) performance by Rickford ‘Jimmy’ Cummings.

In the final, Falcons made light work of GDF B 14-0 with Lionel Holder leading the way with a try and two conversions while Cummings again was pivotal with a try of his own.

Falcon’s Theo Henry, in an invited comment told the media that he was very pleased with the performance of the unit. He added that, “These lads are growing from strength to strength and I’m excited at what they can achieve because most of the players are young and they will only get better.”

On their way to the final, the Falcons played unbeaten with wins against GDF A, GDF B and the Panthers. Meanwhile, GDF B defeated GDF A and drew with Panthers.