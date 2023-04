GRFU/Trophy Stall 7s set to scrum off Saturday at the National Park

The Trophy Stall has once again collaborated with the Guyana Rugby Football Union, (GRFU) to host the highly anticipated tournament this weekend.

CEO of the entity, Ramesh Sunich, yesterday donated trophies and medals for the GRFU/Trophy Stall 7’s tournament, set to scrum off from 11:00hrs on Saturday at the National Park.

During a brief meeting yesterday, Sunich handed over the prizes to Public Relations Officer of the GRFU, Godfrey Broomes.