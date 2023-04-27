NBA roundup: Hawks use late rally to stay alive

Trae Young’s 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left capped a 38-point performance as the Atlanta Hawks stayed alive by rallying to beat the host Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Tuesday.

Boston now has a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 will be played today in Atlanta.

Young scored the final 14 points for Atlanta, which was playing without the league-suspended Dejounte Murray after he made contact with an official at the end of the previous game. Young added 13 assists and a pair of steals. John Collins contributed 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 to support Young. Boston’s Jaylen Brown (35 points) posted his second straight 30-plus-point game and Jayson Tatum had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.