Celtics close out Hawks behind late 11-0 run

Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum added 30 to give the visiting Boston Celtics a 128-120 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, ending their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Game 6.

The second-seeded Celtics will play the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs, with Game 1 on Monday in Boston.

Boston trailed 113-110 with 6:24 remaining after a Clint Capela dunk. However, the Celtics reeled off 11 straight points to go up 121-113 on consecutive 3-pointers from Brown, Al Horford and Tatum and then a dunk from Tatum with 2:07 to go.