NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets take command over Wolves

Nikola Jokic amassed 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds while leading the Denver Nuggets to a 120-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Friday in Minneapolis.

The top-seeded Nuggets grabbed a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and will aim for a sweep today in Minnesota.

Denver, which never trailed in the final three quarters, got 25 points and nine rebounds from Michael Porter Jr. Jamal Murray contributed 18 points and nine assists. The triple-double was Jokic’s seventh in postseason play. The only center with more career postseason triple-doubles was Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine.