NBA roundup: Warriors survive late gaffe, tie series with Kings

Stephen Curry had a team-high 32 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame a timeout violation in the final minute to hold off the Sacramento Kings 126-125 and draw even in their playoff series on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

The Western Conference first-round series is tied 2-2, with the home team having won all four games. The next game will be Wednesday night in Sacramento.

The defending champs led 126-121 and had the ball with under 45 seconds left, but Curry called a timeout when the team had none left. Malik Monk hit the technical free throw, and Aaron Fox buried a 3-pointer to draw the Kings within 126-125. Curry then missed a short jumper, but after a timeout, Harrison Barnes misfired on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.