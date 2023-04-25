Jets, Packers complete blockbuster Aaron Rodgers trade

Aaron Rodgers is finally headed to the New York Jets.
The Jets and Green Bay Packers completed the long-discussed trade for Rodgers yesterday, with the conditions including a first-round pick swap, ESPN and NFL Network reported.
The Jets and Packers are swapping first-round draft picks in this week’s draft, allowing the Packers to move up two spots to No. 13. Green Bay is also receiving one of the Jets’ two second-round picks, No. 42 overall; a 2023 sixth-round pick; and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first as long as Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps next season.