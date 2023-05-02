Curry scores Game 7-record 50 as Warriors eliminate Kings

Stephen Curry set a Game 7 scoring record with 50 points and the Golden State Warriors kept their championship-repeat dreams alive with a 120-100 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon.
By virtue of their 19th consecutive playoff-series triumph over Western Conference competition, the sixth-seeded Warriors not only earned the right to take on the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, but also have the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven. The series is set to tip off Tuesday in San Francisco.