Silvie’s Variety Store donates basketball, volleyball nets to NSC

The National Sports Commission (NSC) continues to give and receive.
Recently, a large quantity of basketball and volleyball nets was presented to the NSC compliments of Silvie’s Variety Store.
The NSC also gifted a javelin to CARIFTA Games gold medalist Anisha Gibbons to help sharpen her craft.
The presentations were made at the NSC’s headquarters on Homestretch Avenue…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments