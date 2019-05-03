Sports

Silvie’s Variety Store donates basketball, volleyball nets to NSC

By Staff Writer
Silvie’s Sales Manager Naressa Nabby presenting the volleyball and basketball nets to Director of Sport Christopher Jones.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) continues to give and receive.

Recently, a large quantity of basketball and volleyball nets was presented to the NSC compliments of Silvie’s Variety Store.

The NSC also gifted a javelin to CARIFTA Games gold medalist Anisha Gibbons to help sharpen her craft.

The presentations were made at the NSC’s headquarters on Homestretch Avenue…..

