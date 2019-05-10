Berbice in control after 25-wicket second day

As 25 wickets fell in just over five hours of play on the second day of the final round in the Hand-in-Hand Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at Lusignan Community Centre yesterday, Demerara holds a slim 18-run lead over Berbice, with five wickets in hand in their second innings.

Berbice won the toss and inserted Demerara to bat on a wicket that had issues on the run up and a spot on the pitch that forced half a day’s play to be lost in addition to the entire first day.

With the match bowling off at 12:40, Demerara were bowled out for 60 in just 31.3 overs but Berbice were equally as embarrassing as they folded for 54 in 22.1 overs while Demerara continued with its poor batting display to close the day on 12-5…..