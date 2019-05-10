Must win matches set for Linden `Greatest of the Streets’

The fate of several teams will be decided tonight when the group stage in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continues today at the Silver City Hard-Court Tarmac.

The venue which has garnered large support throughout the event, has provided several unlikely results. This has led to numerous must win matches in tonight’s slated clashes, as teams aim to seal a place in the knockout round and possibly earn a shot at the championship.

Assassa Ballers will oppose Amazings from 19:30hrs in the opening clash. This will be followed by NK Ballers battling Capital Storm at 20:00hrs…..