Defending champs Silver Bullets booted

High Rollers, Amazings to contest Linden’s Guinness Greatest of the Streets grand finale

Marley Major [center] of Quiet Storm being challenged by two Capitol Storm players during their quarterfinal matchup in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship will crown a new champion after defending champions Silver Bullets lost to High Rollers in the semi-final stage Saturday at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac.

The unlikely result was witnessed by a large crowd and  the youthful unit overcame their experienced foes, winning 1-0 on penalty kicks, following a scoreless regulation and extra time interval, sealing their first ever final’s appearance.

Omar Brewley was the difference on the night as he scored the only goal in the tense penalty shoot-out. This occurred after both Jermaine Samuels and Robin Adams of Silver Shattas failed to convert their penalty attempts while team-mate Jonah Simon also failed…..

