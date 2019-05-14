Beaten again!

DUBLIN, Ireland, CMC – West Indies suffered their second defeat to Bangladesh in the Tri-Nations Series here yesterday, going down by five wickets after faltering at the back end of their innings and failing to muster a competitive total at The Village.

Vice-captain Shai Hope extended his sublime run of form with a top score of 87 off 108 deliveries while his captain Jason Holder stroked a solid 62 off 76 balls, but the Caribbean side’s total of 247 for nine off 50 overs was always insufficient especially in excellent conditions on Ireland’s east coast.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (63) and opener Soumya Sarkar (54) then both carved out handsome half-centuries as Bangladesh strolled to their target with nearly three overs left.

Mohammad Mithun blasted 43, Mahmudullah struck an unbeaten 30 and veteran Shakib-al-Hasan chipped in with 29, innings which ensured Bangladesh remained unbeaten in the tournament and clinched their spot in Friday’s final against the Windies.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse grabbed three for 53 from his 10 overs but West Indies produced yet another ordinary effort in the field highlighted by three dropped catches and a muffed run-out opportunity with Mithun stranded mid-pitch.

West Indies have now lost six of their last eight ODIs to Bangladesh over the last 12 months.

Choosing to bat first, West Indies seemed well poised for a much larger score at 198 for four in the 42nd over but lost five wickets for 37 runs to lose their way badly.

Sunil Ambris, coming off a maiden ODI hundred against Ireland at the weekend, once again looked in good touch with four fours in breezy 19-ball 23, as he put on 37 for the first wicket with Hope.

However, once he guided a wide ball from pacer Mashrafe Mortaza (3-60) to Soumya Sarkar at a wide slip in the sixth over, West Indies lost four wickets for 62 runs to decline to 99 for four in the 24th over.

Left-hander Darren Bravo extended his miserable run when he played down the wrong line and was lbw to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for six in the 11th over, leaving him with 33 runs from four innings in the tournament.

Roston Chase (19) added 33 for the third wicket with Hope before clipping seamer Mustafizur Rahman (4-43) to Mahmudullah at mid-wicket in the 20th over, and left-hander Jonathan Carter (3) lasted just 14 balls before being trapped on the crease by Mustafizur and adjudged lbw.

Hope and Holder then came to their side’s rescue, posting exactly 100 for the fifth wicket, as West Indies staged a recovery.

The right-handed Hope, already with two hundreds in the tournament, struck six fours and a six while Holder counted three fours and a six in a fluent innings.

The stand was broken in the 42nd over when Hope under-edged a pull at Mashrafe and was caught at the wicket and Holder followed in the bowler’s next over, also caught at the wicket cutting.

Not surprisingly, the runs dried up and the Windies could only scrape only scrape 40 runs from the last 10 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh batted well in partnerships to see off the Windies’ tame challenge. Soumya, dropped on 52 in the 19th over off Nurse, put on 54 for the first wicket with Tamim Iqbal who made 21, before adding a further 52 for the second wicket with Shakib.

Left-hander Shakib and Soumya perished in the 21st over to Nurse leaving Bangladesh stumbling on 107 for three but Mushfiqur arrived to anchor two successive half-century stands to negate any idea of a Windies comeback.

First, he posted 83 for the fourth wicket with Mithun who lived a charmed life with chances on eight and 22, as he belted two fours and sixes in an up tempo 53-ball knock. When he missed a drive and was bowled by Holder in the 37th over, Mushfiqur put on a match-winning 50 for the fifth wicket with Mahmudullah who struck a four and a six in a 34-ball knock after being dropped on 10 off Holder in the 39th over.

Mushfiqur faced 73 balls and counted five fours and a six and appeared to be taking Bangladesh over the line when he scooped seamer Kemar Roach to Bravo at fine leg in the 47th over, with just eight runs needed for victory.