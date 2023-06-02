No early breakthrough for Windies A after declaration

(CMC) – West Indies A met resistance from Bangladesh A openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan after another strong batting performance enabled them to make a second innings declaration in the third “Test” yesterday.

Consistent batting down the order led by Tagenarine Chanderpaul with an unbeaten 83 enabled the visitors to declare on 220 for five in their second innings about an hour before the close on the third day of the four-day, first-class contest at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, setting the Bangladeshis 461 to win.

The Caribbean side failed to make inroads into the Bangladesh A batting in 13.5 overs before bad light stopped play early with Mahmudul not out on 28 and Zakir not out on 14, and the hosts 47 without loss in their second innings.

West Indies A lead the three-match series 1-0 after the first “Test” ended in a draw two Fridays ago at the same venue, where they won the second “Test” that finished last Friday by three wickets and will be looking to finish off their opponents on Friday to put a seal of approval on a successful trip.

Earlier, Guyana Harpy Eagles left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul ended with three for 38 from 13 overs, and led the West Indies A demolition of the bottom half of the Bangladesh A batting in the first hour with the hosts bowled out for 205 to concede a first innings lead of 240.

The only resistance the Caribbean side encountered came from Nasum Ahmed, whose 38 not out was the top score, and helped the Bangladeshis pass the 200 mark after they continued from their overnight total of 157 for seven.

Permaul bowled Tanzim Hasan Sakib for 17 with the last ball of the first over of the day, got Shoriful Islam caught at slip for 13, and held a return catch to dismiss last man Musfik Hasan for a first-ball duck to bring the Bangladesh A first innings to a close.

With the weather a constant threat throughout the series, West Indies A chased quick runs to put themselves in a place to declare before stumps were drawn.

Harpy Eagles left-handed opener Chanderpaul, son of former West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul, anchored the innings with typically defiant batting that yielded seven fours and one six from 165 balls in a little more than four hours.

He shared a few tidy partnerships along the way, including 69 for the fourth wicket at more than five runs an over with his captain Joshua Da Silva, to give the visitors the momentum to achieve their late declaration.

Da Silva made 47, Tevin Imlach was not out on 28, Alick Athanaze got 27, and Kirk McKenzie added 20; off-spinner Saif Hassan was the most successful Bangladesh A bowler, taking three for 62 from 20.2 overs and Nasum ended with two for 56 from 13 overs.