Billingy carts off three titles, Alleyne clinches men’s singles crown

Table Tennis prodigy 12-year-old Jasmine Billingy captured three titles including the women’s singles prize at the just concluded National Independence Table Tennis championships played at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

The diminutive player won the girls’ Under-13 and Under-15 titles but was denied a fourth crown by her arch-rival and reigning Caribbean Champion Samara Sukhai who won the girls Under-19 title.

The two players were neck-and-neck in all four divisional playoffs but it was Billingy who prevailed to take three of the championship awards.