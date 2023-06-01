Sports

Castrol Strikers edge GDF 3-2 in roller-coaster match

Part of the action between GDF (yellow) and Castrol Strikers in the DVA Senior Men’s League
Part of the action between GDF (yellow) and Castrol Strikers in the DVA Senior Men’s League
By

Castrol Strikers overcame the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 3-2 when the Demerara Volleyball Association Senior Men’s League continued on Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

A 5-4 lead in favour of Castrol Strikers highlighted the start of the first set. Castrol then took an 11-5 lead following a 6-1 run. However, GDF responded with a 5-2 blitz to reduce the deficit to 13-10.

A 6-5 exchange in favour of Castrol Strikers saw them maintaining their marginal lead at 19-15 before another identical 6-5 run sealed the opening set at 25-20.

Trending