Castrol Strikers edge GDF 3-2 in roller-coaster match

Castrol Strikers overcame the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 3-2 when the Demerara Volleyball Association Senior Men’s League continued on Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

A 5-4 lead in favour of Castrol Strikers highlighted the start of the first set. Castrol then took an 11-5 lead following a 6-1 run. However, GDF responded with a 5-2 blitz to reduce the deficit to 13-10.

A 6-5 exchange in favour of Castrol Strikers saw them maintaining their marginal lead at 19-15 before another identical 6-5 run sealed the opening set at 25-20.