The KFC Elite encounter between Western Tigers and Victoria Kings was called off owing to lighting issues at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence on Tuesday evening.

The issue which resulted in the stoppage of the match, started before the kickoff of the encounter.

The fixture, which was programmed to commence at 7 pm, finally started at 8:34 pm due to the lighting problems after the keys, used to start two of the six mobile lights on the perimeter of the field, were misplaced.