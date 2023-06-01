Moore is latest boxing coach to be certified globally

Clifton Moore, the head trainer of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym in Region #3 became the latest technical officer of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) to be globally certified after he successfully completed the International Boxing Association (IBA) Online 1 Star Coaching Course.

Moore’s success was confirmed and communicated by an official release from IBA Development Officer Chris Roberts OBE to GBA President Steve Ninvalle.

Coach Moore is the second coach under the umbrella of the GBA to participate in IBA certification training, after three-star trainer Sebert Blake was afforded the opportunity to participate in the IBA Cutman Technician Course, which was conducted at the Women’s World Championship in New Delhi, India from March 15 – 31.