Blake becomes Guyana’s first IBA Certified Cut Technician

Sebert Blake has added another accolade to his post retirement resume’.
The International Boxing Association (IBA) Three-Star coach is now officially an IBA Certified Cut Technician, the first Guyanese to have such a distinguished accreditation.
Blake, who participated in the IBA Cut Technician course while doubling as coach at the Women’s World Championship in India last month, was officially presented with his signed certificate yesterday by President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle.