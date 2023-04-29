Sports

Blake becomes Guyana’s first IBA Certified Cut Technician

—Thanks employers GPL, GBA and its president, Director of Sport, Ninvalle

Historic! GBA President Steve Ninvalle (right) presents the IBA Cutman Technician Certification to Three-Star Coach, Sebert Blake following the successful completion of the programme. Also in the photo is GBA executive Seon Bristol.
Sebert Blake has added another accolade to his post retirement resume’.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) Three-Star coach is now officially an IBA Certified Cut Technician, the first Guyanese to have such a distinguished accreditation.

Blake, who participated in the IBA Cut Technician course while doubling as coach at the Women’s World Championship in India last month, was officially presented with his signed certificate yesterday by President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle.

