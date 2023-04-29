Sports

Amsterdam, Allicock looking sharp in camp as World Championships loom

Olympian, Keevin Allicock (second from left), Coach, Terrence Poole (third from left) along with Sportsman of the Year, Desmond Amsterdam (far right) posing with some other participants of the high level training camp following a sweat drenched session in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Sportsman-of-the-Year, Desmond Amsterdam and Olympian, Keevin Allicock currently have their hard hats on in Uzbekistan, focused and training for  the stern test that is imminent.

So said Terrence Poole, Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) who is on the sojourn with the dynamic duo as they prepare for the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships.

In an update, Poole said that the boxers have been looking “sharp and focused” during the one-week, high level training camp which precedes the May 1-14 Championship.

