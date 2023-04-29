Amsterdam, Allicock looking sharp in camp as World Championships loom

Sportsman-of-the-Year, Desmond Amsterdam and Olympian, Keevin Allicock currently have their hard hats on in Uzbekistan, focused and training for the stern test that is imminent.

So said Terrence Poole, Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) who is on the sojourn with the dynamic duo as they prepare for the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships.

In an update, Poole said that the boxers have been looking “sharp and focused” during the one-week, high level training camp which precedes the May 1-14 Championship.