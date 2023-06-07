Barbados boxers encamped here ahead of CAC Games

With the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games just weeks away, the Barbados Boxing Association has sent a team of four boxers and a coach to Guyana to prepare for the upcoming games under the auspices of the Guyana Boxing Association.

The Guyana and Barbados boxing teams will train together under the watchful eyes of Cuban Coach Francisco Roldan, and local specialists Terrence Poole and Lennox Daniels ahead of the games set for June 23 to July 8 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The Bajan pugilists here are Charles Cox, light heavyweight, female middleweight champion Kimberly Gittens, Ju Sean Shepherd and light middleweight Tyreec Taitt.