SHC Sensations dominate Oceaneering U14 hockey league

The SHC Sensations were in dominant form with three emphatic victories in the girls’ division when the Oceaneering U14 Indoor Hockey League continued over the weekend at the Marian Academy Court.

The Sensations netted 24 goals in the three fixtures sweeping aside CLSS Scouts 6-0, before disposing of RISS Top Shelf Titans 8-0. They rounded off the afternoon with a 10-0 win over Hikers Junior Jets.

Spearheading the assault were Junior national Makayla Poole with eight goals while her teammate Kairya Scott netted seven.