YMCA Old Fort and GCC Challengers lead in Oceaneering Hockey League

After four exciting days of the competition, YMCA Old Fort boys and GCC Challengers girls are in the lead of the Oceaneering Under-14 Indoor Hockey League which continues tomorrow at St. Stanislaus College Auditorium from 16:00 hours.

Old Fort leads with 15 points followed in second position by GCC Outlaws on nine points while SHC Minions and RISS Blade Runners are locked on six points each and Multi yet to record a point.

In the girls’ division, GCC Challengers lead on 12 points from CLSS Samurais and CLSS Scouts are tied on nine points, RISS Top Shelf Titans on 4 points, Hikers Junior Jets on 3 while Multi in the cellar position.