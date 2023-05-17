Oceaneering U14 hockey league opens with exciting matches

St. Joseph’s High School auditorium will play host to the second round of matches in the Oceaneering Under-14 Indoor Hockey league organised by the Guyana Hockey Board on Friday starting at 16:00 hours.

Last Friday’s commencement of the tournament saw several highly entertaining games.

In the girl’s division, there were some very familiar faces back in action with Kaiyra Scott scoring all six goals to guarantee her team SHC Sensations a 6-2 victory over Cummings Lodge Samurai. Scott has been playing in this tournament since the age of seven when it first started in 2017.