BFA president Forde resigns, VP Randy Sears takes over

Sherwin Forde, President of the Berbice Football Association (BFA), has confirmed his resignation from January 1st and first Vice-President Randy Sears has been serving at the helm of the organization since his departure.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport. According to Forde, who was elected in 2017 and had a previous stint at the helm in ‘90s, “I am no longer there, I resigned on January 1st. I didn’t find the time to commit to the sport and had to step down so that things can be done better by those who are there. My commitment was losing ground because of my work.”

He added, “We had our problems and one major problem was the lack of infrastructure. Of course the GFF [Guyana Football Federation] was made aware of my resignation.”