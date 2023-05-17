Madhoo, Fitzgerald Darts World Cup bound

Guyanese darts players Sudesh Fitzgerald and Norman Madhoo have qualified for the World Cup of Darts scheduled for next month in Frankfurt, Germany following their successful participation at the nine-nation qualification played recently in Costa Rica.

Madhoo, a three-time World Championship qualifier, will team up with Fitzgerald, a World championship participant in 2009, following their success at the Latin American and Caribbean championships organized by Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) and the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) recently.

The World Championships will be held from June 15-18, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Guyana had entered two teams with Rajendra Naraine/Christopher Lochan being the other pair.

Dr. Terence Joseph was the manager and GDA president, Victorine Chandro, Coach of the four-man team to Costa Rica.

Both pairs performed creditably finishing the initial stages of the competition at the helm of their respective groups beating Brazil, Panama, Jamaica, Colombia and Chile to advance.

However, while Naraine and Lochan were eventually eliminated, Madhoo and Fitzgerald dispatched the Costa Rican duo of Andres Montero and Diego Orozoco 10-1 in the final to earn their way to the world Cup and will be representing the entire region.

Madhoo and Fitzgerald registered three straight wins in the round-robin phase before disposing of Jamaicans Mark Birthwright and Shawn to advance to the semi-finals.

They then got the better of Jason Calderon and Guillermo Soto to book their place in the final.

The World Championships, hosted by the PDC, will have over 350,000 pounds sterling in prize money up for grabs and will attract darts players from around the globe with over 40 countries expected to be represented.

The local contingent has expressed gratitude to the Guyana Darts Association and sponsors including the National Sports Commission, Massy Distribution, Mohamed’s Enterprises, Carlton Ambrose Enterprises, Eureka Labs, Cummings Electrical, Guyana Manioc Development Ltd. Le Grille and Cyril’s Transportation Services.