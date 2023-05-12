GHB relaunches U14 league

Eight teams will battle for supremacy as the Guyana Hockey Board relaunched its Under-14 Indoor League under new sponsors Oceaneering International which will get underway yesterday at St. Stanislaus College auditorium. The competing teams are Richard Ishmael Secondary, St. Joseph’s High, Cummings Lodge Secondary, Marian Academy, Saint Hockey Club, Hikers, GCC and North Ruimveldt Multilateral.

This tournament was initiated in 2017 and was the first of its kind being held in schools and provided a huge boost to the development of the game with more than 100 children in competition each year.

The board said in a statement that unfortunately, some momentum was lost as the tournament has not been held in the last three years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.