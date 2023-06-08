CAC games boxing camp underway

The high level pre Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games training camp involving pugilists from Guyana and Barbados was literally in full swing yesterday at Camp Ayanganna.

Fighters from each territory went toe-to-toe in the sweat soaked and highly competitive sparring session, swinging and battling at the central base of the local army.

Under the watchful eyes of newly certified IBA Cut Technician and the GBA’s Technical Director, Terrence Poole, Cuban coach, Francisco Hernandez Roldan along with Barbadian Coach, Mark Inniss, the fighters were in full attack mode.