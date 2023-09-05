Amsterdam, Allicock headline Pan Am Games boxing team

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) yesterday named a five-member boxing team for next month’s Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
The team to compete in the October 20th–November 5th Games comprises Desmond Amsterdam [79 KG], Keevin Allicock [57 KG], Emmanuel Pompey [92 KG], Joel Williamson [63.5 KG], and Alesha Jackman [66 KG].
Much will depend on Amsterdam and Allicock who are the two most accomplished boxers in the squad.
Amsterdam, the current Sportsman of the Year had an impressive 2022 outing winning bronze medals at the AMBC Elite Championships in Ecuador and at the South American Games last year in Paraguay.