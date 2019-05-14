Sports

Demerara complete commanding first-round seven-wicket win over U17s 

Sachin Singh was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his knock of 31 and figures of 1-31 

Demerara began the one-day format of the Hand-in- Hand under – 19 Inter-County tournament with a commanding seven-wicket win over the national under – 17 select side at the  Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road yesterday. 

Needing 118 runs for victory after bundling out the juniors for 117 inside 46 overs, Demerara coasted to 118-3 inside 36 overs on the back of a solid opening stand of 71 between Robin Williams (32) and Sachin Singh (31) who both batted comfortably up front to send their side on the way while Adrian Hinds (22) chipped in to complete the successful run chase. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

FIFA Forward Project officially commissioned

By

FIFA Conference on Development kicks off today

By

Beaten again!

By

Comments

Trending