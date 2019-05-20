Sports

Western Tigers claw their way past GPF

Western Tigers defeated Guyana Police Force [GPF] 2-0 when the GFF Elite League continued yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

First half goals from Daniel Wilson and Moses Gritten in the 36th and 39th minute sealed the win. It was the sixth win for the West Ruimveldt outfit who ended their campaign in second place on 20 points…..

