Barrington, Phillips highlight Independence Track and Field Meet with wins

Devaun Barrington made a huge statement Sunday by winning the men’s 800m final at the Independence Track and Field Meet held at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Barrington, having somewhat of a point to prove, clocked 1:52.30s to comfortable win the event ahead of Anfernee Headecker who clocked 1:53.67s while Daniel Melville finished third in a time of 1:57.78s.
Headecker, however, rebounded to win the 1500m final ….
