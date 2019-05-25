Skerritt confirms India will tour Guyana

President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt has confirmed Guyana as hosts of the India tour in August.

This information was disclosed following a meeting with Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, one of a series of meetings scheduled for Skerritt on a two-day trip to Guyana.

Skerritt, however, did not meet with the media to address pertinent issues relating to Guyana’s position on the numerous court cases with the Guyana Cricket Board.

Nevertheless, according to sources, Skerritt, along with Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Officer, Jonny Grave and Logistics Manager, Fawaaz Baksh visited Nagamootoo, Director of Public Information, Imran Khan and Coordinator of the Governance Office at the Office of the Prime Minister, Tamara Khan, where it was disclosed that in August, Guyana will play host to India immediately after the World Cup.

Nagamootoo congratulated Skerritt on his recent appointment, stating, “We are heartened by your elevation,” while adding that the Guyanese people are passionate and unwavering fans of West Indies cricket and look forward to annual international cricket here.

He assured Skerritt of the government’s commitment towards the development and growth of cricket in both Guyana and the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo told Skerritt that the government will shortly embark on a multi- million-dollar programme to upgrade dozens of grounds across the country which will be used by various sports, especially cricket.

According to the Department of Information, Skerritt congratulated the government on this initiative and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his hospitality as well as his sincere congratulations on his new appointment. He explained that while he is here for a very short visit, it was necessary for him to engage the Prime Minister on his vast knowledge and involvement in cricket.

“I came here to pay tribute to your longstanding cricket interest and you have always been a big cricket supporter,” President Skerritt said.

“Cricket is so powerful, cricket brings people together,” Skerritt stressed. He explained that he will be engaging the various cricket stakeholders in Guyana on the way forward for cricket governance in the country.

The two leaders also discussed matters relating to the hosting of the Regional under 19 tournament.

Stabroek News understands that Skerritt met with Stakeholders of Guyana Cricket which includes Georgetown Cricket Association President, Roger Harper as well as Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton.

When Stabroek Sport sought a comment from Skerritt following the meeting with Norton, Skerritt explained that no media conference was scheduled and informed this daily that the time would not be appropriate to discuss what was revealed during the meeting.

Cricket West Indies said that Skerritt’s visit to Guyana is to fact find on the issues relating to the Guyana Cricket Board.