DeLeon leads Chase Academy past Plaisance Secondary

Chase Academy downed Plaisance Secondary 40-30 in the U18 Division, when the Youth Basketball Guyana [YBG] Regional Conference continued on Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Stephen DeLeon was the architect in the win with figures of 15 points, five rebounds. He was assisted by Riyah Kadir who added eight points and as many rebounds.

For the loser, Shikua Williams tallied 13 points, five rebounds while Shamar Hercules recorded eight points, eight rebounds…..